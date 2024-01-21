First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.57

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.57 and last traded at $118.57, with a volume of 136512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.