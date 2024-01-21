First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.86

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 32921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

