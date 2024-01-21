First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.86

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 32921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
