Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.