Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

