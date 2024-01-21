Fred A. Breidenbach Sells 3,849 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $110.94.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
