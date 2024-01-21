Fred A. Breidenbach Sells 3,849 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

