Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 97,836 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,744 shares in the company, valued at $26,610,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $124.75 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

