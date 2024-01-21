Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

