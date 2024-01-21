Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

GLPI stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.