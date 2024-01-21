GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

