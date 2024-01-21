Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GENI

Genius Sports Trading Up 2.7 %

GENI stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.