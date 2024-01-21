GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 784,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,565,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.96.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

