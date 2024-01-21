Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 279,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HERO stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.