goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.00

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$167.00 and last traded at C$166.69, with a volume of 32137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$162.26.

GSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.88.

goeasy Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.721144 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

