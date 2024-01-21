Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

