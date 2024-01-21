Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 5,970 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 22,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 321,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $146.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

