Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

