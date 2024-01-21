H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:FUL opened at $76.75 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

