HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.30. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.