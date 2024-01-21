HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONCY

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.