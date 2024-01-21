Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.64. Hertz Global shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 1,908,347 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Hertz Global Trading Down 4.1 %
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
