Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.52 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

