Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $34,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,145,000 after buying an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.