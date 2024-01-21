Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Cut by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

