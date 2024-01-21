Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $515.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $595.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.80.

NYSE HUM opened at $401.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

