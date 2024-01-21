IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 2,476,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,856,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

