Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 382,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 706,706 shares.The stock last traded at $15.32 and had previously closed at $15.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Icosavax Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Icosavax

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $1,389,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,199 shares of company stock worth $3,853,394 in the last ninety days. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 1,506,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 931,859 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

