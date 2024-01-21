IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $207.04 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

