Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IKNA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

IKNA opened at $1.52 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.27% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.