ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $5,562,449.88 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theresa Wingrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.52 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

