ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $5,562,449.88 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2024

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theresa Wingrove also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25.
  • On Tuesday, November 7th, Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.52 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ImmunoGen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.