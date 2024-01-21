Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

