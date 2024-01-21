Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 959,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,876,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

