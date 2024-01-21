Insider Buying: Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Insider Purchases 903,317 Shares of Stock

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scanlon bought 903,317 shares of Barton Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$225,829.25 ($150,552.83).

Alexander Scanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Alexander Scanlon 1,970,645 shares of Barton Gold stock.

Barton Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 20.29.

Barton Gold Company Profile

Barton Gold Holdings Limited engages in the exploration of gold projects in South Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Challenger, Tarcoola, and Tunkillia projects. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

