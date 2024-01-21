Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Purchases 56,706 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $486,537.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,013 shares in the company, valued at $28,030,971.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,630 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $65,770.60.

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,925 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $91,770.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,016 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $21,050.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MHI stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

