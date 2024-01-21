Insider Buying: The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) CEO Buys 784,212 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) CEO Ronny Yakov acquired 784,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLB opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.61. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The OLB Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Further Reading

