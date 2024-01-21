Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,002,768.48 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

Agilysys Trading Up 5.1 %

Agilysys stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.