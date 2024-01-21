Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,002,768.48 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.
- On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.
- On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.
- On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.
Agilysys Trading Up 5.1 %
Agilysys stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.