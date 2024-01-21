Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $6,792,625.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48.

On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

Agilysys Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.