Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $6,792,625.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2024

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48.
  • On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.
  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.
  • On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

Agilysys Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.