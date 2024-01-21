Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $11,037,540.15 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.11 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

