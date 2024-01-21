Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $837,300.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.7 %

ALTR stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -408.17, a PEG ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altair Engineering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.