Insider Selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $458,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 38.78 and a quick ratio of 38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

