Insider Selling: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells $906,000.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $671,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $843,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $833,500.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $698,040.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.