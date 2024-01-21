Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $199,500.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 3.8 %
CWAN opened at $18.65 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -169.55, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 39.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
