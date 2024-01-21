Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $1,759,024.08 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Earl Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00.

EQIX stock opened at $802.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.81. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $826.00.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

