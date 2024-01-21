Insider Selling: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Sells $175,834.74 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 2,600 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,864.00.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. Analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

