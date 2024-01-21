Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $436,041.30 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $436,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Up 0.5 %

GKOS stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after buying an additional 453,756 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

