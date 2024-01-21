Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 32,059 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

