Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 32,059 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
