Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 1,248 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $401.05 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.77 and its 200-day moving average is $380.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

