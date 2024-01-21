Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 1,248 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $401.05 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.77 and its 200-day moving average is $380.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.23.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.