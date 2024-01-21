Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $22,880.60 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 932 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $22,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

