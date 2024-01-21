Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $55,163.85 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phreesia Trading Down 0.6 %

PHR stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

