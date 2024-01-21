Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells 104,425 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 104,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $839,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 698,146 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 22,951 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $192,099.87.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 517,348 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

