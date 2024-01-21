Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 968,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $184,750.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
