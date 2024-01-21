Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 968,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $184,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

